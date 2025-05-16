The Noida Authority on Thursday announced plans to issue notices to group housing societies generating large volumes of waste, citing widespread non-compliance with solid waste management rules. Noida Authority to issue notices to group housing societies generating bulk waste

Under existing regulations, residential complexes producing 100kg or more of daily waste are mandated to install on-site garbage disposal systems.

However, officials said that most societies have failed to set up such infrastructure and continue to either dump waste in the open or rely entirely on door-to-door collection services.

The agency charges each flat for garbage collection, even though it has an agreement with the authority to dispose of only a fixed amount of waste daily.

When the waste exceeds this limit, the extra disposal cost is borne by the authority. As a result, the agency reports higher waste volumes while also collecting money from residents, earning from both sides, said officials. In such cases, the society’s apartment owners’ association will be have to submit an action plan for waste disposal.

“Strict action will be taken against them if they fail to install a garbage disposal plant. According to rules, waste should be processed on the premises of any plot measuring 5,000 square metres or more. However, this is not happening in Noida, despite solid waste management being mandatory for such plots,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

There are 117 group housing societies in the Noida area.

Officials from the Noida authority said that plots larger than 5,000 square metres are considered bulk waste generators and must have systems for treating both wet and dry waste. According to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all entities that generate more than 100kg of waste per day fall under the category of bulk waste generators.

In Noida, garbage collection from homes is handled by a private company. While the company charges each flat for this service, the authority bears the cost of disposal.