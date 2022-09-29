Noida BJP urges Yogi to hand over Shrikant Tyagi case to CBI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it has urged the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to get the assault and encroachment case involving self styled politician Shrikant Tyagi investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a similar independent probe agency.

Earlier in the day, Shrikant Tyagi’s wife Annu Tyagi had alleged threat to her life from Gautam Budh Nagar member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Addressing a gathering of Tyagi community members, who were holding a demonstration in her support outside her residential society of Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93B, Annu Tyagi said, “My fight is with Mahesh Sharma alone. There is a threat to us from him and I urge the police to provide me security. There are many in this society who have encroached on common area but we were targeted because of political pressure from Sharma.”

Refuting the allegations and accusing Annu Tyagi of trying to malign the party and its MP, GB Nagar BJP president Manoj Gupta wrote to Adityanath urging him to set up an independent probe into the matter.

Gupta said he had no animus with any community and Annu Tyagi was like his ”sister”. In his letter, he added that Dr Sharma, in fact, has taken action in Shrikant Tyagi’s favour on several occasions.

“It’s a conspiracy to malign the image of our MP. The BJP or its MPs do not harbour ill intentions against any community or caste. The BJP belongs to everyone. We respect the Tyagi community as well as all other communities,” he wrote, while also requesting Adityanath to order an independent probe either by the CBI or any other probe agency.

Sharma had reached the Grand Omaxe society a day after Shrikant Tyagi allegedly assaulted a woman resident after she objected to him encroaching on the common area. Sharma also asked the state government officials to take necessary action in the matter.

In a statement, Gupta said neither the BJP nor the party MP has made any complaints of encroachment or are interfering in the Noida authority’s probe in the issue. He added that all actions taken so far in the matter have been taken by the relevant authorities, be it police or Noida authority, without any interference from Sharma.