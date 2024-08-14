Noida CEO acts against officials for false reports

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority, Lokesh M, has taken disciplinary action against two officials for submitting a false report concerning illegal construction in a house located in Sector 36. The officials, who are a manager and a special assistant in the property department, falsely claimed in their report that “there is no illegal construction,” contrary to the actual situation on the ground. The Noida authority has filed an FIR against the conman and also begun an inquiry to determine how did it happen, in Noida, India, on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We came to know that the report submitted against a property was not prepared based on the condition at the site. The report was prepared ignoring the situation on the ground. Therefore, we have decided to act against these two officials. We have decided to act against both,” said Lokesh M.

The issue arose after the CEO received multiple complaints about the handling of Section 10 notices, which are issued to property owners engaged in illegal construction activities that violate building norms. Such illegal activities often include extending balconies, covering them, or constructing rooms in setback areas, thereby disregarding fire safety regulations. The property department issues show-cause notices under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act, 1976, in response to these violations. If the property owner fails to remove the illegal construction, the authority can cancel the allotment or prevent the transfer of the property in case of a sale.

In a case pertaining to illegal construction done by a property owner in Sector 36, the authority CEO sought a report from these two officials who are managers and special assistants working in the property department. CEO decided to check two officials after he got multiple complaints that they ‘withdraw’ show-cause notices issued under section 10. Section 10 notices only can be withdrawn if the illegal construction is demolished. If the notice is withdrawn without demolition, legal action can be taken against the official responsible.

“In action, we have given adverse entry in the official file of two officials. It means the adverse entry will impact their promotion and increment,” said the CEO.

The decision to issue an adverse entry was made after the CEO discovered discrepancies between the officials’ report and a subsequent report from the civil department, which confirmed the existence of illegal construction at the site in Sector 36.