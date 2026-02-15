Noida couple die of gunshots in car, murder-suicide suspected

A 32-year-old reportedly shot dead a 26-year-old woman he was in a relationship with and then killed himself inside a car in Sector 107 of Noida on Saturday morning, police said, adding that they recovered the pistol from the man’s right hand. Police personnel investigate after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a car in Noida on Saturday. (PTI)

Police said the two of them reportedly knew each other for 15 years, and that the man had decided to end his life after she decided to marry another person due to familial pressure.

After being informed by a sanitation worker about the bodies, police found that the car was locked from the inside. “When we reached, the car was locked and both were lying dead on the front seats. After breaking the rear window of the car, we retrieved their bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination,” a police officer, who is part of the investigation, said on the condition of anonymity.

The officer said, “A pistol was found in the man’s right hand while both had sustained gunshot wounds from right to left. No signs of struggle were found inside the vehicle.”

Police said the deceased ran a water plant business and stayed with his family in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, while the woman was a resident of Noida’s Sector 101 and worked with a private company.

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man shot the woman and then died by suicide. Whether it is a suicide pact or murder-suicide will be confirmed in the autopsy report, which would reveal at what distance the shots were fired.”

Police said there was no CCTV camera in the vicinity of the car’s final location. A team is scanning CCTV footage to check when they arrived at the spot. The incident took place barely two kilometres away from the woman’s house. They said that the gun used in the crime was an illegal weapon and they are probing how he had gained access to it.