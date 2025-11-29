Noida decides to redevelop key city parks

The Noida Authority on Friday said it has decided to redevelop city’s major parks, including Vedvan Park in Sector 78, Medicinal Park and Biodiversity Wetland Park in Sector 91, and Meghdootam Park in Sector 50, with an aim to offer better amenities to the visitors. The move comes after local residents repeatedly demanded better upkeep of the parks. (HT archive)

The move comes after local residents repeatedly demanded better upkeep of the parks.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO) of the authority, held a review meeting with additional CEO Vandana Tripathi, and senior horticulture department officials, including director Anand Mohan and deputy director Rajendra Singh, at the Sector 6 office on Friday.

Lokesh directed the horticulture department to redevelop the parks and also take measures to beautify several other spots in the city.

“We have approved the redevelopment project and also directed the staff to issue the expression of interest to finalise an agency that would undertake the redevelopment project. The parks, such as Vedvan, are beautiful, but the roads and footpaths and other spots surrounding them also need redevelopment,” said Lokesh.

“Once the area around these parks is revamped, local residents will benefit from it. We want discipline and a well-organised system in and around these parks so that families can make better use of these spaces,” said Lokesh.

The authority has also directed the civil department to prepare the design of the proposed underpass near Parthala Bridge for smooth traffic management in the area, officials said.

“The authority will also revamp footpaths, roundabouts and roads in sectors 10, 12, 38A, and 128, among other areas. Trees will also be pruned and trimmed in the area,” said another authority official.