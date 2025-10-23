Noida didn’t use funds to curb dust pollution, says CBCB report

NOIDA: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found that measures taken by the Noida authority to curb dust pollution largely failed, with pollution levels rising at the onset of winter, an RTI reply has revealed.

In its “Format for Inspection” report, the CPCB said the Noida authority did not fully utilise the funds allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Officials from the Noida authority, however, said on Wednesday that funds are used as and when needed.

CPCB officials reviewed dust pollution levels in Noida on July 4 this year, according to the report. In response to an RTI filed by Sector 77 resident Amit Gupta, the CPCB said dust-control measures, including road cleaning and controlling dust from construction and trucks, were poorly implemented.

“Rampant parking on key roadsides, particularly during morning peak hours, absence of proper mechanical sweeping, and dust from overloaded and uncovered trucks carrying construction material aggravate the pollution,” the CPCB noted.

The report added that while the Noida authority had purchased four mechanical sweepers and 10 anti-smog guns using NCAP funds, overall utilisation of the funds remained “very low.” The authority also failed to submit the Utilisation Certificate for 2024–25 on the PRANA portal by the July 31, 2025 deadline, bypassing verification of fund usage. The portal regulates air pollution in non-attainment cities—those exceeding national ambient air quality standards.

The CPCB recommended night-time sweeping in areas where vehicles are parked during the day and stricter enforcement to prevent uncovered trucks from carrying construction material. The board also noted that Noida’s dust pollution study, meant to be conducted by IIT Kanpur, is yet to be done.

Since 2021, the Noida authority has received about ₹56 crore under NCAP but spent only around ₹7 crore, roughly 13% of the total, according to the RTI reply. “During the same period, PM10 levels have fallen only slightly—from 213 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2019–20 to 182.7 µg/m³ in 2023–24,” the report said.

Residents said the CPCB report mirrors the dust pollution situation in Noida.

“Most city roads are dug up, footpaths left incomplete, and public spaces poorly maintained, paving the way for dust pollution and causing problems for citizens. We fail to understand why the Noida authority seems careless about such a critical issue and consistently fails to take effective measures,” said Narendra Jain, a Sector 76 resident.

Amit Gupta, who filed the RTI, said, “The Noida authority does not pay heed to our demands related to dust pollution. When we raise the issue, it falls on officials’ deaf ears.”

Noida authority general manager SP Singh said the administration has purchased additional equipment and is taking further measures to control dust. “We are taking measures and reducing dust pollution in compliance with the laid-down rules. We have purchased 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns, 25 sprinklers, and other equipment for dust control. Remaining funds will be used for road widening and improvement to ensure smooth traffic flow, so congestion does not worsen pollution,” Singh said.

