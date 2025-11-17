Noida forms 14 teams to implement Grap curbs

NOIDA: With the air quality index (AQI) worsening in the city, the Noida authority has formed 14 teams to implement the graded response plan (Grap) stage 3 restrictions on the ground. The step follows directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management to impose the stage-3 pollution curbs that include ban on non-essential construction and demolition, all construction sites be covered with green sheet, and the sites must be also barricaded with steel sheet. (HT Photos)

“As the air has entered into the bad category in entire Delhi-NCR we have directed the teams to take harsh steps to enforce the same strictly so that we can help in mitigation of the pollution,” said Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M.

The teams’ work sphere includes inspection and awareness related to Grap, said officials.

On Sunday, the teams conducted ground inspection and took multiple steps to mitigate pollution. These teams also ran an awareness programme at 62 different spots across the city, telling public about the dire need of the Grap implementation to reduce pollution, said officials.

The teams also carried out the inspections in rural areas, and sought their cooperation in enforcing the Grap strictly.

Since November 13 the Noida’s AQI has been in the “very poor category” (301-400) after remaining in the “severe” category (401-500) on Nov 11 and 12. On Sunday, the city recorded the AQI at 385.

The authority CEO has directed the staff to focus on mechanical road sweeping and sprinkle the water on the dust so that it does not get mixed with air thereby causing the pollution.

“To mitigate air pollution the authority used 54 tankers to sprinkle water on city roads on Sunday to contain the dust. The authority sprinkled water on a total road length of 241.70 km covering all key roads, where the dust is lying onto the stretches. We have also used the anti-smog gun to douze the dust onto the city roads,” said a Noida authority aware of the development.

The authority has engaged all its departments including health, horticulture, civil, waterworks and sanitation among others with an aim to enforce the Grap.

Officials said the horticulture department has engaged at least 19 tankers to sprinkle water on the green spaces on the divider of the roads so that they are not covered with the dust.

“We have used 88 anti-smog guns, and 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns to sprinkle water onto the construction sites to keep the dust in check. We have tried to cover all sites where the construction was happening to reduce the pollution,” said the same official.

The construction and demolition management teams collected 601.89 tons of construction and demolition waste from different sites to prevent it from staying unattended in vacant spots in the city, said officials.

“The enforcement teams are told to visit all construction sites, roads and other spots to strictly enforce the Grap and impose heavy penalties against those, who are found violating the rules,” said Lokesh M.

“We imposed one lakh rupees penalty against one packaging company that was found flouting the laid down rules,” he said.

As per the rules, the construction sites must remain covered with green sheets, all construction sites must be sprinkled water regularly, and the construction sites must be covered with teen sheet, said officials.

The authority’s enforcement teams conducted site inspections in Sector 54, Master Plan 2 road, Sector 60 and other areas to make sure that Grap is enforced and also the provisions of the solid waste management rules 2016 are not violated.

“Our drive against the offenders will continue in view of the fact that AQI has entered into the hazardous stage,” the CEO added.

However, residents said most of the main roads are full of dust and the Authority has not cleaned properly.

“The Noida authority hardly has taken effective measures to mitigate pollution. In terms of road cleaning of dust, the key roads including sector 116 road, Sorkha and Dadri road among others remain full of dust making it challenging for residents to bear with this pollution,” said Madhvi Singh, a resident of Sector 74.