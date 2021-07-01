Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Govt school vandalised, some goods stolen
Noida: Govt school vandalised, some goods stolen

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:55 PM IST

Noida: A primary government school in Noida’s Sector 12 has been allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons who also decamped with furniture and bathroom fittings, among other things. The school was closed in the wake of the pandemic, officials said.

The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning when the school’s staff visited the establishment.

“The locks were broken, and furniture and electrical fittings were missing. The miscreants have taken the sports equipment which had been purchased recently. Kits from science and computer labs were missing. They didn’t even leave washroom fittings,” said Sapna, principal-in-charge of the school.

The rooms had also been vandalised, she said, adding that there are no CCTV cameras on the school premises.

“We keep visiting the school every few days to keep an eye on things. The last inspection had taken place less than two weeks ago. The staff, who have to return to work from today, noticed the theft,” said Sapna.

The school authorities have filed a complaint with the Sector 24 police station.

“Our team visited the school. We have found a few footprints there. The thieves decamped with aluminium toilet fittings and electrical fittings, among other items. A probe in the matter is underway,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that they suspect some locals to be behind the incident and that the footage from a nearby CCTV camera is being looked at.

