Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Noida, Gr Noida authorities ensure 24-hr water supply on Holi

ByVinod Rajput
Mar 13, 2025 06:08 AM IST

The Noida authority has also commissioned five new Ranney wells and 37 cusecs of Ganga water to boost supply.

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities have taken measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply on Holi, officials said Wednesday. The Noida authority’s water works department has increased water supply for the festival on Friday, while Greater Noida has scheduled multiple supply slots and emergency tanker services.

The Greater Noida authority released emergency helpline numbers for water supply issues on Holi: 7983604110, 9811839456, 9873763995. (AFP)
RP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority’s water works department, said, “On Friday, we have directed the staff to supply 420 million litres daily (mld) so that residents celebrate Holi without discomfort due to water shortages. On normal days, we supply 320mld for two hours in the morning and evening. On Holi, water will also be supplied for two hours in the afternoon.” The authority has also commissioned five new Ranney wells and 37 cusecs of Ganga water to boost supply.

In Greater Noida, CEO Ravi Kumar NG has instructed that water supply be provided in three slots: morning (7 am–9.30am), noon (12pm – 4pm), and evening (7pm – 9.30 pm). “If anyone faces a water supply issue, they can call our contact numbers. He also urged the public to use water judiciously. “We wish everyone a Happy Holi and hope people enjoy the festival with their loved ones,” he added. 

The water department has been directed to provide water three times on Holi instead of two times on normal days,” said Prerna Singh, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority. If any resident experiences pipeline shortages, water tankers will be arranged immediately.

The Greater Noida authority released emergency helpline numbers for water supply issues on Holi: 7983604110, 9811839456, 9873763995, 9899331572, 9654302913, 8130504019, 8377911380, 9871090100, and 8859285804.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
