Noida, Greater Noida record better air quality

NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA: In a slight relief to people in Noida and Greater Noida, the air quality registered an improvement on Monday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching “poor” (201-300) category from “very poor” (301–400) as observed on Sunday, officials said, however cautioning that the readings still exceed safe limits, indicating the need for continuous preventive measures and adherence to pollution control protocols. Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida, said that the marginal improvement is due to the “favourable wind speed”. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The improvement came after a weekend of increased pollution levels that pushed the AQI into the red zone, with levels categorised as ‘very poor’ and sparking public concern.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Noida’s AQI was 248 on Monday, showing an improvement from 304 AQI as recorded on Sunday. Greater Noida saw its AQI improving to 233 from 312 during the same period.

Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida, said that the marginal improvement is due to the “favourable wind speed”. “This slight improvement in AQI levels is likely a temporary relief due to favourable wind patterns that have helped disperse pollutants. However, we still need to tackle the sources of pollution head-on, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, and stubble burning in nearby areas,” the officer said.

Weather experts also attributed “improved wind patterns” for marginal improvement in AQI in the twin cities as well as Ghaziabad.

“The AQI improvement is due to favorable wind speeds blowing from the east, which have helped disperse pollutants. The pollutants couldn’t linger in the atmosphere because of these favorable wind conditions,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, noting that this wasn’t the case on Sunday when the wind speed was significantly lower.

Palawat, however, cautioned that the improvement is temporary and by Thursday (October 31), both wind direction and speed are expected to shift, likely worsening the AQI.

Officials said the temporary improvements are insufficient for ensuring long-term air quality. “Residents are advised to continue using masks, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and be mindful of indoor ventilation,” Sharma said.

The UPPCB has urged citizens to contribute to cleaner air by limiting car usage, reporting waste burning incidents, and avoiding construction activities that generate dust. With winter approaching, pollution levels are expected to fluctuate, and authorities are calling for greater cooperation to keep AQI levels under control.

Meanwhile, despite official efforts to enforce GRAP Stage I and II compliance, several violations persist across the city. To be sure, GRAP is an emergency plan to reduce air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Uncovered construction materials, heaps of horticulture waste, and inactive anti-smog guns continue to contribute to rising dust levels. At some sectors, pathways disrupted by construction lack adequate dust control measures, and sand piles remain exposed, affecting the air quality.

SP Singh, deputy general manager (health), Noida authority, said that the departments responsible for horticulture, civil, and health have been directed to intensify their Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) compliance efforts.

Sharma of the UPPCB Noida noted that regular drives are targeting violators, and enforcement efforts will focus on construction and demolition sites to better address the pollution issues.