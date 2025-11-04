Noida hospital shut temporarily after two oxygen blasts; no casualties

Noida A day after eight patients survived an oxygen pipeline high-pressure leakage inside the ICU of a private hospital in Noida Sector 66, another oxygen pipeline blast took place at the same spot in the hospital on Monday evening, officials said, adding that the admitted patients were shifted to different hospitals in Noida and the hospital has been temporarily closed to inspect the repeated blast incident. No casualties were reported. “No short circuit or fire took place. It was an oxygen pipeline blast. We have checked fire safety measures, and the hospital is following all the protocols. They also obtained an NOC,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Monday around 5 pm, we received information about another blast took place at Mark Hospital and Trauma Center in Noida Sector 66, Mamura. We found that a blast had occurred in the oxygen pipeline of the ICU on the ground floor,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“No short circuit or fire took place. It was an oxygen pipeline blast. We have checked fire safety measures, and the hospital is following all the protocols. They also obtained an NOC,” he added.

There were 18 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday, of which 5 were discharged and 13 were admitted when the incident took place. “I was in the ICU when the blast occurred. All the patients, including three admitted in the ICU, were safely shifted to another hospital,” said hospital’s director Dr. Anuj Tripathil.

“Due to safety measures, the hospital has been temporarily closed to be checked by a third party,” he said, adding that “it was suspected that current passed into the oxygen pipeline due to a high-tension line that was passing through the oxygen machine setup on the terrace.”

On Sunday afternoon, eight patients in the ICU ward of the hospital had narrowly escaped after an oxygen pipeline installed in the false ceiling allegedly developed a high-pressure leakage following a short circuit.

Despite multiple attempts, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Narendra Kumar, did not respond to calls and messages. Following the repeated incident, the health department inspected the hospital.