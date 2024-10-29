Noida: Man’s decomposed body found in drain in sector 79

Noida: A decomposed body of an unidentified man, suspected to be in his late 30s, with no clothes on it was recovered from a drain in Noida’s Sector 79 locality on Monday morning, police said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain the exact cause of the death. Police said that they are scanning CCTV camera footage installed in a nearby area to check if someone dumped the body. (Representational image)

According to police, the body was lying close to the drain’s boundary wall when a passerby spotted it as he went there to answer nature’s call.

“On Monday around 8.30 am, the police control room was alerted by a passerby that a body was inside a nullah close to Sector 79 junction, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. A team rushed to the spot and a forensic team was also called for inspection,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The man is suspected to be aged between 35 and 40 years, and he was not wearing any clothes. The body was completely decomposed,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113, adding that a preliminary investigation has indicated the body is around four to five days old.

“Due to its decomposed state, no injury marks were spotted. Police have tried to explore any information related to him in a nearby area, but to no avail. The body was sent for post-mortem and the exact reason leading to death would be ascertained after the autopsy report,” the SHO added.

Police said that they are scanning CCTV camera footage installed in a nearby area to check if someone dumped the body, and no case has been registered yet as police are waiting to first ascertain the cause of death.