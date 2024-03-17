Noida may avoid tree pruning for better visibility on roads

NOIDA: In a bid to preserve the green cover and also resolve issues of dense trees covering the streetlights that cause low visibility during night, the Noida authority is contemplating to avoid resorting to tree pruning exercise. It is being planned to reduce the height of the streetlight poles, and ensure adequate brightness on roads and footpaths. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

It is being planned to reduce the height of the streetlight poles, and ensure adequate brightness on roads and footpaths since the streetlights will not get covered (by tree branches), said Noida authority officials.

The poles, currently measuring 25-feet high, are likely to be replaced with the ones that may be around 13 to 20-feet high, they said.

A survey is underway to identify areas requiring pole replacement while feedbacks/complaints from residents are being taken into consideration based on which, the locations will be covered, the officials added.

“Instead of taking up pruning of trees, we are working on a more sustainable idea…With this, chopping of tree branches will not be required. Thus, helping in preserving the green cover while the move will also ensure to put a curb on mishaps due to poor visibility on roads and public places,” said an official with Noida authority’s electrical and maintenance department, requesting anonymity.

According to the information from the authority, the normal streetlights have a height of around 15-20 feet. However, the shorter ones, being approximately 13-20 feet high will help reduce the cost by around 30%. The shorter streetlight poles cost around ₹2,000-4,000, around 30% less than the traditional streetlight poles.

“We had been receiving complaints from residents with regard to poor visibility due to streetlights getting covered with trees. At night, this was causing inconvenience to commuters and making the areas blind spots,” said an official, adding that the places with dense and tall trees include Sector 19, 34, 47 among others are where around 50 new streetlight poles in each sector are likely to come up.

A survey is currently under process to identify more places which have been turned into dark spots due to dense trees. More short-heighted poles will be erected as per the requirement in the identified locations, officials informed.

Noida authority chief executive officer, Lokesh M, however, said that the plan is in its initial stage.

“Discussions with regard to replacing the tall lights with short streetlights are currently being held and it is in the initial stage,” he said.

Moreover, the authority is also planning to set up decorative poles (adorned with lights) at different locations including Sector 18, 29, Kalindi Kunj entry point, Chaar Murti entry point, Film City flyover among other places, to enhance their appearance, said officials.

Local residents say that poor visibility due to overgrown trees is a regular problem.

“Poor visibility is a major problem as the trees grow and timely pruning is at times not taken up, leading to covering of streetlights. Besides roads, public parks must also be taken into consideration,” said RC Gupta, president, RWA Sector 19.