Noida morgue scandal: Woman in viral video arrested

After three people broke into the post-mortem house in Noida’s Sector 94 at least a moth ago and allegedly made a video of a man and a woman in a compromising position in the deep freezer room where the bodies are kept, police on Monday said the woman seen in the purported video, which was widely shared on social media last Thursday, was arrested by the Sector 126 police late Sunday. Police investigation revealed that the woman had been to the postmortem house before and was acquainted with Sher Singh. The video was reportedly shot on August 6 or 7. (HT Photo)

Police said the woman is a resident of Baraula village, while refusing to reveal her identity on the grounds that the alleged crime is of a sexual nature. With the latest arrest, the tally of those arrested in the case is now four, said police.

The Noida police had earlier arrested three men--Sher Singh, Parvender, and Bhanu--in connection with the case.

“The woman who was seen in the video from the Sector 94 postmortem house has been arrested under Section 296 (anyone who does any obscene act in any public place) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 and 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene or sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 126 police station.

“All four people are booked under BNS Section 296 and IT Act Section 67 and 67A while further action will be taken in accordance with the law. We are committed to maintaining public order and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld,” said the SHO.

The six-minute video, possibly a month old, had surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday.

The health department had lodged a complaint in the incident after which, local police had swung into action and apprehended three people—Sher Singh (prime accused), Parvender, a cleaner who recorded the video, and Bhanu, a driver who was present at the spot, in the case. ​

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department had terminated the services of Sher Singh, who was a contractual employee with the department.

The incident sparked concerns about the potential tampering of evidence, as the postmortem house receives five to seven corpses daily, including those related to criminal cases, said police. The presence of unauthorised individuals and the lack of security measures have raised questions about the facility’s ability to maintain the integrity of such evidence.

A three-member committee was formed by the chief medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma to further probe the matter and implement necessary security precautions.