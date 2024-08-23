 Noida: Old video of brandishing guns, lands 2 men in jail - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
Noida: Old video of brandishing guns, lands 2 men in jail

ByArun Singh
Aug 24, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Someone saved that video from their social media accounts’ status around nine months back, and uploaded it on Thursday and it soon it went viral

Noida: A 20-year-old man and his friend landed in jail on Friday after their video made nine months ago while brandishing guns in a moving car for “fun” went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, police officers in Noida said.

During their questioning, it was revealed that around nine months ago, “while going to attend a marriage in Gurugram they recorded a video for fun in the area . (HT Photos)
During their questioning, it was revealed that around nine months ago, "while going to attend a marriage in Gurugram they recorded a video for fun in the area . (HT Photos)

Someone saved that video from their social media accounts’ status around nine months back, and uploaded it on Thursday and it soon it went viral, they added.

“The suspects were identified as Amit Yadav, 20, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi, Phase 3, Noida, and his friend Gaurav Yadav, 22, a resident of Wazidpur in Sector 63, Noida, Amit. Both are preparing for competition exams,” said Avdhesh Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 63, Noida.

On Thursday, the 11-second video showed that a man in a blue jacket and another person in a white shirt were brandishing two pistols in the car. After the video went viral, the Noida police took note of it and traced the men through local sources and arrested them.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

During their questioning, it was revealed that around nine months ago, “while going to attend a marriage in Gurugram they recorded a video for fun in the area under the jurisdiction of Sector 62 police station in Noida. Later, it was uploaded on their social media accounts’ status”, Singh said.

Investigation revealed that the guns belonged to Amit’s father Udhaybhan Yadav, a retired army man, who was in another car when the two were recording the video.

“We have also initiated the process for licence cancellation, and the suspect has been booked under Section 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Sector 63 police station on Friday,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested a man identified as Monu Thakur, 25, a resident of Chotpur in Sector 63, for allegedly brandishing a toy gun while dancing in a wedding on Thursday night. He has been booked under same sections.

“One of his friends recorded the video, which later went viral and he was arrested,” the SHO informed.

Noida: Old video of brandishing guns, lands 2 men in jail
© 2024 HindustanTimes
