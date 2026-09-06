Noida: Police have arrested five men and apprehended two minors, dismantling two Noida-based gangs allegedly involved in stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones, officials said. Noida police busts phone, two-wheelers theft gangs; 7 held

In the two separate cases, police said they seized 10 stolen two-wheelers and 24 stolen mobile phones.

In the first case, Phase-3 police arrested 18-year-old Vansh, a Sector 66 resident, and detained two boys — both around 16 years old — on Friday. Police said they recovered nine stolen motorcycles, a scooter, a country-made pistol and two illegal knives from the suspects.

“Around 11.30pm on Friday, during a routine police check near a petrol pump in Sector 71, three people on a motorcycle were stopped and the motorcycle’s papers were checked. It turned out to be stolen in August. Questioning revealed that the suspects conducted reconnaissance in the Delhi-NCR region and stole motorcycles and scooters from secluded areas. Subsequently, they would sell these vehicles to passersby at low prices and spend the proceeds on personal expenses and indulgences,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Swatantra Kumar Singh, adding that that the suspects’ criminal histories were being investigated.

Police said the suspects also carried illegal weapons to intimidate the public. A case has been registered under section 317(5) of the BNS, which deals with voluntarily assisting in concealing, disposing of or making away with stolen property, and Sections 4/9/25(2) of the Arms Act, police said.

In the second case, Sector 63 police arrested four men on Saturday and recovered 24 stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle, ₹2,000 in cash and an illegal weapon, officials said.

“While patrolling near the underpass leading to the Garhi Roundabout, police officers stopped several suspicious youths and recovered knives and a stolen motorcycle. Their car was also thoroughly checked. During questioning, the suspects revealed that they would conduct reconnaissance and target buildings with high occupancy. They would enter any room found unlocked and steal mobile phones, laptops and other valuables,” ADCP Singh said.

The suspects were identified as Sikku Rajkumar, 20, a native of Panapur Akhtiyarpur village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar; Raja Bhaskar, 19, a native of Sirsa Bazar in Prayagraj; Rishabh, 19, a native of Saitra village in Farrukhabad; and Shyam Sahu, 28, a native of Rasulpur Badagaon in Kaushambi. All four are currently residing in Chotpur Colony in Sector 63, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 317(2) and 317(5) of the BNS, relating to dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property and voluntarily assisting in concealing, disposing of or making away with stolen property, respectively, and Section 4/25 of the Arms Act, at Sector 63 police station, police said.