Noida: Police carry out drug raids near colleges, arrest three

As part of the second phase of Operation Prahar, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Thursday conducted search operations at over 700 locations in the district, senior police officers said. Action was taken against 68 people and 43.2 kilos of marijuana and a large quantity of smack packets, e-cigarettes, 100 pipes and rolling papers were recovered. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling drugs online. (Representational image)

Operation Prahar is a campaign of Uttar Pradesh Police, under which the police take action against illegal weapons, liquor, and drugs. Operation Prahar is also carried out to arrest wanted criminals.

The searches started at 1pm and continued for almost three hours, police said, adding that the searches were carried out in areas in the vicinity of some prominent colleges in Noida. Some people who were allegedly found involved in drug pedalling were apprehended, said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar.

More than 500 civilian personnel, five platoons of provincial armed constabulary (PAC), SWAT teams, anti-narcotic teams, commandoes and 27 teams of anti-Romeo squad were deployed to carry out the search operation, a senior officer said.

“Action was taken against 68 people and 43.2 kilos of marijuana and a large quantity of smack packets, e-cigarettes, 100 pipes and rolling papers were recovered. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling drugs online,” Singh said.

Searches were conducted in Harola, Barola, Sadarpur, Parthala, Sarfabad, Atta, Sector 62, Sector 12 areas in Noida Zone. Chhijarsi, Bahlolpur, Bhangel, Kulesara, Haldwani, Roza Jalalpur in Central Noida Zone, Knowledge Park, Aichhar, Kasna town, Vilaspur town, Rabupura town, Jewar town, Jarcha town, Dadri area and around schools/universities in shops, salons and temporary shops, drug suppliers, dealers, peddlers in Greater Noida Zone.