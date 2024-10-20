Noida school assault: Administration calls for action

Noida: The authorities of a private school in Noida’s Sector 27, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old staffer earlier this month, have been asked to act against the principal and headmistress of the institute, Noida city magistrate Vivekanand Mishra said on Saturday. The accused in the case was arrested on October 10 after the girl’s parents filed a police complaint. On Thursday, police arrested the school’s security in-charge and the girl’s class teacher for allegedly trying to hush up incident. (Representational image)

The development came hours after around 200 parents of students at the school staged a protest, but could not meet the school principal, and instead met DM Manish Kumar Verma.

“We formed a committee of officers... Discussions were held in detail with the members of school management... Over concerns of parents regarding safety/security or other issues, the school management assured to get the issues redressed, and also for acting against principal or other teachers etc, the management is taking action,” the DM told ANI.

Asked if anyone has been removed from the school, the DM said: “We have been orally told about the principal, headmistress and others during the meeting, but a written confirmation is awaited…”

The school authorities could not be contacted for a reaction on the latest developments.

