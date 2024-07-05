Noida: Sector 117 residents object to dumping of drain silt in their locality

Residents in Noida’s Sector 117 have alleged that silt from choked drains in different areas of the city is being removed from the drain and dumped near their residences by the authority, which is leading to hygiene issues in their locality. Residents say that the garbage and silt pulled out from drains of other localities are being transported and dumped at a vacant plot in their locality, leading to a foul smell permeating the entire neighbourhood. (HT Photo)

They have demanded that the silt be removed from their area immediately and taken to a different location earmarked for the purpose of disposing of waste.

Public health officials clarified that the inconvenience caused is temporary and soon remedial measures will be taken.

“They are turning our neighbourhood into a garbage dump. How are we supposed to live with this stench and mess?” said Harsh Mohan Jakhmola, a resident of Sector 117.

“The place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and now, we are at the risk of contracting vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria,” said Ajay Garg, another resident.

Residents said Sector 117 lacks big drains and the small drains are mostly free of blocks. However, the authority is using the area to dump waste from other city pockets, they said.

“It has been more than a week since the sanitation workers have been disposing of the accumulated silt in our locality at an open plot. The plot is just a few metres away from our houses and the dumped waste emanates a foul smell,” said Koshinder Yadav, president, Sector 117 residents’ welfare association (RWA) .

According to the RWA, the area has around 400 plots with a population of around 2,000.

The Noida authority officials said that the space (plot) was being used temporarily for the purpose.

“The sanitation workers have temporarily disposed of the waste in the area and we will get it lifted at the earliest. We shall ensure that no inconvenience is caused to residents,” said a Noida authority official deputed in the public health department, asking not to be named.