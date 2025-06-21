Noida Sector 21 rape: Father’s friends tied, gagged 9-yr-old victim

A nine-year-old rape survivor has revealed harrowing details of her ordeal to police, stating that three of her father’s friends tied her hands and gagged her before raping her multiple times over the past month at her Sector 21 home, while her father was away at work. On Friday, the victim’s statement was recorded before the court, as her medical reports are awaited, police said. (Representational image)

Sharing details of what she told police, her father told HT on Friday that her statement has been recorded before the court, and her medical reports are awaited.

The girl’s father, a domestic worker living in servant quarters with his three children, said his daughter finally disclosed the abuse last week after suffering from persistent fever.

“Around a week ago, my daughter, who was suffering from continuous fever, told me these men—all of whom worked nearby and frequented our home—assaulted her more than five times while I was at work and her eight-year-old sister was playing outside,” the distraught father said.

“They tied her hands, taped her mouth, and threatened her into silence,” the father added.

The single father, separated from his wife for five years, said he was shattered. “I never imagined my own friends could do this. People say gated societies are safe, but where does that leave poor families like ours?”

Noida deputy commissioner of police Yamuna Prasad confirmed that police have recorded statements from all family members, including the victim’s younger sister. No evidence so far suggests the eight-year-old was targeted.

“So far, nothing suspicious involving the younger child has come to fore. We’re investigating the matter and will act stringently if any additional offences surface,” Prasad said.

The three accused—a 35-year-old from Sector 123 who irons clothes, a 50-year-old security guard who lives in Sector 48, and a 55-year-old from Harola who is a driver—were arrested Wednesday after doctors at Sector 30 hospital alerted police that the girl’s medical examination revealed evidence of sexual assault.

Later, police recorded the statements of the minor before the magistrate and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 137(2) for kidnapping, 74 for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 65 for rape, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

