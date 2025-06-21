Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Noida Sector 21 rape: Father’s friends tied, gagged 9-yr-old victim

ByArun Singh, Noida
Jun 21, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The girl’s father, a domestic worker living in servant quarters with his three children, said his daughter finally disclosed the abuse last week

A nine-year-old rape survivor has revealed harrowing details of her ordeal to police, stating that three of her father’s friends tied her hands and gagged her before raping her multiple times over the past month at her Sector 21 home, while her father was away at work.

On Friday, the victim’s statement was recorded before the court, as her medical reports are awaited, police said. (Representational image)
On Friday, the victim’s statement was recorded before the court, as her medical reports are awaited, police said. (Representational image)

Sharing details of what she told police, her father told HT on Friday that her statement has been recorded before the court, and her medical reports are awaited.

The girl’s father, a domestic worker living in servant quarters with his three children, said his daughter finally disclosed the abuse last week after suffering from persistent fever.

“Around a week ago, my daughter, who was suffering from continuous fever, told me these men—all of whom worked nearby and frequented our home—assaulted her more than five times while I was at work and her eight-year-old sister was playing outside,” the distraught father said.

“They tied her hands, taped her mouth, and threatened her into silence,” the father added.

The single father, separated from his wife for five years, said he was shattered. “I never imagined my own friends could do this. People say gated societies are safe, but where does that leave poor families like ours?”

Noida deputy commissioner of police Yamuna Prasad confirmed that police have recorded statements from all family members, including the victim’s younger sister. No evidence so far suggests the eight-year-old was targeted.

“So far, nothing suspicious involving the younger child has come to fore. We’re investigating the matter and will act stringently if any additional offences surface,” Prasad said.

The three accused—a 35-year-old from Sector 123 who irons clothes, a 50-year-old security guard who lives in Sector 48, and a 55-year-old from Harola who is a driver—were arrested Wednesday after doctors at Sector 30 hospital alerted police that the girl’s medical examination revealed evidence of sexual assault.

Later, police recorded the statements of the minor before the magistrate and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 137(2) for kidnapping, 74 for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 65 for rape, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida Sector 21 rape: Father’s friends tied, gagged 9-yr-old victim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On