Noida Sector 56 residents flag ‘2-week long’ water shortage

Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 56 have alleged they have been facing a water shortage for about a fortnight, with water pressure remaining quite low even when the supply is available. Officials of the Noida authority’s Jal Board, however, said the problem has existed for only last few days only and is actually related to annual maintenance. (HT)

Officials of the Noida authority’s Jal Board, however, said the problem has existed for only last few days only and is actually related to annual maintenance.

The sector has a population of approximately 10,000 people, residents said.

Highlighting the persisting situation, Sanjay Mavi, president of the Sector 56 RWA, said, “Residents are forced to purchase water from private tankers to meet their daily needs. Even when water is supplied, the pressure is extremely low. Although we reside in Noida, described as one of the most developed cities, we lack access to water which is a basic necessity for survival.”

Mavi alleged that the problem persists despite repeated complaints to the Noida authority.

Jitendra Kumar, another resident, said the shortage had disrupted their daily life due to the inconvenience in household chores. “It is the festive season, and we are struggling for water, a basic requirement…Me and my wife had to seek held from our Sector 93 resident daughter for laundry. We visited her home over the weekend, carrying our dirty clothes with us,” he said.

Kumar said he even got his water pipes repaired in the hope that it might help but to no avail.

HT has seen request messages sent by residents to Noida authority officials on October 15 and as recently as Thursday, seeking a resolution to the issue.

Meanwhile, Ashok Verma, senior manager at the Jal Board, explained that the Ganga water supply is halted for 15 to 29 days annually for regular maintenance, which can affect water supply. “I am aware of these concerns. The supply was stopped on October 20, so the issue has been going on for only a couple of days and shall be resolved soon,” he said, disputing residents’ claims that the shortage had persisted for about a fortnight.