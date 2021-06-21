Noida shuts nine oxygen counters

NOIDA: As the number of active Covid-19 cases decrease in the Gautam Budh Nagar district subsequently bringing down the demand for medical oxygen, the Noida authority has closed nine of its oxygen counters and decided to supply oxygen cylinders from only one cylinder refilling facility, located in Sector 93B.

“As the demand for oxygen has come down to a large extent for the past many days at all centres, the authority has decided to provide medical oxygen service only from the Sector 93B community centre from Monday. Those who need oxygen can avail the service from there,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the authority.

From May 3 to June 19, the authority provided 1,859 oxygen cylinders and 93 oxygen concentrators from its 10 facilities.

The authority provides D-type oxygen cylinders of two different capacities – 40 litre and five litre -- for ₹500 and ₹200, respectively.

The authority started supplying oxygen cylinders on May 3 from its two counters set up at community centres in sectors 93B and 135, amid shortage of medical oxygen in the city during the second wave of the pandemic.

On May 11, the authority decentralised the process and started refilling empty cylinders at eight more locations in the city, said officials. On May 16, it also started home delivery of cylinders.

“There is no demand for cylinders for home delivery and hardly anyone is turning up these days at the facilities for oxygen. However, we have kept one centre open so that anyone in urgent need can avail of the service,” said Vaish.

As of Monday, there were 121 active Covid-19 cases in the district and in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin, while 17 new cases were reported.