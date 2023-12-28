Noida: Three-day holiday for school students from December 29

All Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed for students on December 29 and December 30 in view of the cold wave in the region, reported news agency PTI. According to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, students of all classes from nursery to 12 will have holidays on the mentioned dates. As December 31 is Sunday, students have thus got a three-day holiday ahead of new year celebrations. All Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed for students on December 29 and December 30 in view of the cold wave in the region(File photo)

However, teachers and other staff members of all schools would have to report to work on Friday and Saturday.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30," said Panwar.

"All the teachers and employees working in the said schools will continue to be on duty as usual," the officer added.

Cold wave in Delhi

Children and old age people are facing hardships due to low temperature and low visibility in Delhi. Many children are suffering from colds and coughs.

Dense fog amid a cold wave in Delhi, resulted in the delay of 134 flights and 22 trains in the national capital on Thursday. Aggrieved passengers were seen waiting for trains at the New Delhi Railway Station.