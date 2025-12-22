Noida to begin remediation of 7 lakh tonnes of waste in January

NOIDA: The Noida authority is set to commence remediation of the city’s 700,000 tonne waste stored in the Sector 145-located Mubarakpur Village, from January onwards as it is set to finalise an expert agency for the job by December-end, officials said on Sunday. In 2018, when the Authority started dumping the waste at a vacant plot owned by it, villagers opposed the site stating that the plot was close to Hindon river, and it would cause river pollution, and also health issues to them. They were assured it was a temporary site, and would be shifted to Astoli village in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In November, 2025, the Authority finally issued a tender to invite proposals from expert agencies for shifting the waste. “The Authority is evaluating the proposals and the bids submitted by three agencies, of which one agency will be finalised by December-end after which the remediation work will commence in Sector 145,” said SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority.

The Authority originally opted for Mubarakpur site as it did not have any permanent landfill site for it. But now the Authority has a permanent landfill site spread over 123 acres in Astoli village.

“The Noida authority wants to clean the Sector 145 vacant plot spread on around 8,000 square metre, once the stored waste is processed. It may take around 1 year to remediate this stored waste,” said another Noida authority official requesting anonymity.

The Authority said that in October, 2025, it approved setting up of a 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant (IMSWM) to handle the city’s waste.

“The Noida authority board has decided to set up a new 300 TPD plant so that we can treat our waste properly as per the waste management rules-2016. We want to make the city self-sustainable in terms of its capability to handle the daily waste,” said another authority official requesting anonymity.

Noida produces 900–1,000 TPD of municipal waste, which is projected to swell to 1,500 TPD in the coming years due to rapid population growth ahead, said the Authority’s health department officials on Sunday.