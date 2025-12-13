Noida to build missing stretches of arterial road running parallel to expressway

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to build the remaining stretch of a 45 metre wide arterial road running parallel to the 25 kilometre Noida–Greater Noida Expressway. The road is currently unusable because of three missing stretches. Residents said they are forced to take the expressway even for short trips. (HT PHOTO)

The sector road was meant for local commuters who want to avoid travelling on the expressway, said officials.

At the centre of the road is the six-lane main carriageway and on both its sides are narrow service lanes. The outer road remains interrupted at three points—measuring 74m, 75m and 81m—between sectors 163 and 167, said officials.

Authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has directed the civil and land department to resolve the issue with the farmers, who do not want to give away their land for building the stretches. “We will talk to the farmers and try to resolve the deadlock,” said Vijay Rawal, the authority’s deputy general manager.

Residents of sectors 150, 151, 152, 153, 155, 163, 167, 135 and 168 said they are forced to take the expressway even for short trips to Noida.

The farmers said they will give their land only after getting land compensation from the Noida authority. “If the Noida authority gives us the land in lieu of our agricultural land anywhere in the city, only then will we give our land,” said Naresh Yadav, a farmer leader, who owns around 10,000 square metre of the land.

The Yamuna embankment elevated road project had gained momentum in July, 2024 when the Union road transport ministry said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would consider the proposal.

Earlier, the authority board had cleared the proposal in principle and the state government had asked Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to execute the project with shared funding from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, said officials.

However, the project did not receive the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC). The Noida authority had wanted an additional 25-km elevated road above Yamuna embankment road to ease decongestion. Now, as the elevated road project awaits approval, the authority is focusing on building the sector road stretch, they added.

With traffic rising from Noida entry points and upcoming Noida International Airport expected to push volumes higher, officials said a parallel route cannot wait for long-term approvals.

Officials said the strengthened 45m road will allow diversions on the expressway.