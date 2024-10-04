Noida to develop two city ponds as tourist attractions

The Noida authority has decided to beautify two ponds in Sorkha and Sultanpur villages on priority and also build parking facilities so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of these ponds located, said officials in the know of the matter. The pond in Sultanpur village in Noida that is set to be developed as tourist spots. The authority said it will also construct parking lots and walkways for the convenience of visitors. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority’s additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri along with the staff on Wednesday also inspected the pond sites at these villages, said officials.

After the inspection, additional CEO Sanjay Kumar Khatri directed staff to beautify the two ponds in a manner so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of these water bodies. these ponds will be developed in the next one year, said officials.

“The authority has prepared the estimate for the development work and the remaining formalities are being completed so that work can begin on the ground. Our aim is that these water bodies not only become a catalyst to recharge the groundwater table but also become a buzzing spot for tourists,” said Khatri.

The beautification of these ponds will also keep the pond and the surrounding area free of encroachments and out of reach of land grabbers, said officials.

The authority has earmarked ₹13 crore budget for developing the pond in Sorkha village in Sector 115 and also the pond in Sultanpur village in Sector 128, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“We have also directed the civil department to prepare a parking facility near the Sorkha pond for visitors, besides a walkway,” said Khatri.

The additional CEO also conducted the inspection of Bhangel elevated road and other areas, and directed the staff to make sure that the elevated road corridor gets completed on time.