Noida to get 350-acre medical device park, provide employment to 20,000 people: UP govt

Noida is set to have a sprawling medical device park that will bring in an investment of ₹5,250 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people, the Uttar Pradesh government announced months before assembly elections. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has earmarked 350 acres of land for the first medical device park in Uttar Pradesh and the largest in North India.

In order to expedite the production of medical equipment, the state government will allot ready sheds to the industries. The park will be built in two phases. In the first phase, sheds will be built on 125 acres of land while in the second phase, sheds will be built on the rest of 225 acres.

With the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, an incubation centre will also be constructed over five acres of land at the medical device park. Touted as the special feature of the medical device park in Noida, the incubation centre will provide startups with facilities such as business and technical facilities, mentorship, early development funds, networks and relationships, cooperative spaces, laboratory facilities, mentoring and advisory support.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pitched Lucknow and Noida as two centres for establishing the parks after the Central government announced its decision to set up four medical device parks across the country. The chief minister argued that exports from Noida, one of the most developed industrial areas of the country, will get easier in future with the opening of the Jewar Airport.

The Adityanath-led UP government has also sought allotment of two bulk pharmaceutical, or medical device parks to UP for the favourable environment created for investors due to the new industrial and pharma policy of the Central Government. Once approved, the medical device park will get a grant of about ₹100 crores from the Central government.

India’s dependence on China for raw materials of medicines and its shortage following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak prompted the ministry of health and family welfare and concerned departments to promote the Make in India programme in the medical field by setting up pharma and medical devices parks, according to the UP government.

A few months back, YEIDA officials visited a similar medical device park in Visakhapatnam to get the minute details about the infrastructure. They have also prepared a detailed project report on the medical device park at Kalam Institute, Hyderabad, which will form the basis for the setting up of the park in Noida.