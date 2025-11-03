Noida to hire agency for audit of public projects

NOIDA: In a bid to bring more transparency and accountability, the Noida authority has decided to engage an independent agency that will monitor all kinds of government projects while ensuring quality across the Authority’s growing infrastructure network. Officials informed that the Authority undertakes infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹1,200 crore every year, including roads, bridges across rivers, parks, footpath, land development, flyovers, foot overbridges, sewer lines, overhead tanks, and public buildings among others. (HT Archive)

Officials said the agency will work as a regulator and work as the quality assurance (TPQA, or third party quality assurance) agency monitoring civil, electrical, water, sewer, horticulture, and public health works across the city.

“We want to ensure that all kinds of projects get completed within timelines, and with maintaining proper accountability and transparency for the public good,” said Noida authority’s officer on special duty Mahendra Prasad.

The initial three-year project of the agency will serve as a continuous external audit system to ensure that all developmental works meet prescribed engineering, safety, and environmental standards, said officials.

As per the terms of the tender floated by the authority on October 20, the selected firm will act as an extended arm of the Authority, providing independent assessments of construction quality, safety compliance, and adherence to timelines.

The TPQA consultant will conduct random and periodic quality audits of all major works — including those executed by other government agencies acting as project management consultants — and suggest corrective measures for any deviations, said officials, adding that it will also verify compliance with labour laws and safety codes at construction sites.

Officials explained works valued above ₹10 crore or of critical nature will undergo daily checks, while other projects costing over ₹50 lakh will be routinely audited, they said, adding that field inspections will be unannounced and photo-documented with date and geo-tags.

“A three-member review committee within Noida authority will evaluate the consultant’s performance every quarter. The agency will deploy a technical team including senior engineers, managers, and assistant managers across civil and electrical domains. Around 30 full-time professionals will be assigned for the project, with the team led by a general manager-level officer having at least 25 years of experience in quality supervision,” said an official aware of the development.

The agency will also assist Noida in setting up a fully equipped testing laboratory for materials such as concrete, steel, and bitumen, said officials.

Bids for the project are open till November 21, with technical evaluation scheduled for November 24.