Noida to rewrite 2015 building rules, ease map approvals in 81 villages

After over a decade of deadlock that left village homes “unauthorised” and ineligible for bank loans, the Noida authority has decided to set up a committee to overhaul its rigid 2015 building rules and draft simpler by-laws to map approvals in 81 villages. The move is aimed at bringing long unregulated village constructions into a formal framework, said officials. (HT Archive)

The committee, comprising members from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities, will prepare a draft and place it in the public domain for objections and suggestions before finalisation. The move is aimed at bringing long unregulated village constructions into a formal framework, said officials.

At present, landowners across 81 villages build without approved maps, leaving their properties classified as unauthorised and ineligible for bank loans or mortgages. While villagers currently enjoy freedom over building height and layout, the absence of approvals has kept them outside the formal banking credit system.

The authority officials said the tough provisions in the 2015 by-laws prevented land owners in villages from getting the mandatory map approval, which is needed to proceed with construction. A key bottleneck was the requirement for a no-objection certificate from a district-level panel comprising senior police, administrative and town planning officials, a process that discouraged applicants and stalled approvals.

Therefore, the authority in a board meeting on April 6 decided to form a committee that will simplify the building rules for granting building map clearance in villages, said officials.

“We have decided to draft new building by-laws by simplifying provisions so that farmers can obtain map approvals. Once the draft is ready, we will seek public feedback before finalising the rules,” said Krishan Krunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“We aim to relax the setback, front and other provisions for village buildings so that structures in villages are built as per these new rules and farmers can benefit from the move,” Krunesh said.

The authority also wants to do away with this NOC requirement from the district-level committee, said officials.

The authority plans to include new by-laws that will enable map approvals for smaller plots as farmers usually have smaller plots with unusual dimensions, said officials.

Farmers welcomed the move but urged swift implementation. “If the authority wants to regulate development and curb unauthorised construction, it must act without delay. A practical approach is needed given the irregular nature of village plots. If the authority will be successful in implementing the map approval rules then it will be historic,” said Prempal Chauhan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.