Noida to rope in consultants to develop Deer Park, night safari

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has decided to rope in two expert consultants to help in developing two projects -- Deer Park and Sunset Safari –in the city's Sector 91 park for recreational purposes of the residents. The Deer Park is envisioned as a mini-zoo in compliance with CZA norms and will house 132 deer from 10 species.

The authority has invited proposals from interested consultants to finalise a qualified expert.

“We have decided to develop a Deer Park and Sunset Safari in a phased manner as per the rules. And to develop it we need experts, who will be engaged in the task,” said Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M.

The authority has decided to undertake this project after approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The authority intends to develop a Deer Park, and Sunset Safari within the Biodiversity Park of Sector-91. Spread over 30 acres, the park is set to be the first facility of its kind in Gautam Budh Nagar district, offering visitors a unique opportunity to observe deer and waterbirds in a natural setting illuminated by spectrum lighting—a technology that mimics darkness for animals while providing clear visibility to humans.

To be built at a cost of around ₹40 crore, the Deer Park project was approved by the Noida Authority Board in June 2024.

Officials have now confirmed that the detailed project report (DPR) will soon be prepared under the guidance of a retired district forest officer (DFO). “We want the expertise of experienced forest officers to ensure the project meets all wildlife norms,” the CEO said, adding that once the DPR is finalised, tenders will be floated for construction.

“The Deer Park is envisioned as a mini-zoo in compliance with CZA norms and will house 132 deer from 10 species. Among these are species sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad, as well as African antelope species like the Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest, and Lesser Kudu, which will be imported. In addition, rescued deer from the Noida airport area will also be shifted to the facility,” said a Noida authority official aware of the development.

Officials also said that another rescue centre is being developed near the Dhanauri Wetland, and some deer rescued or rehabilitated there may later be moved to the Sector-91 park.

Meanwhile, about the Sunset Safari, officials said that spectrum lights will be used, allowing human visitors to see animals clearly even after dusk — up to around 10pm —while maintaining a natural night environment for the animals.The Sunset Safari aims to combine conservation, recreation, and education.

Apart from enhancing biodiversity awareness, the park is expected to attract large numbers of visitors from Noida and neighbouring districts, contributing to eco-tourism and generating revenue through entry fees, officials said.

Construction will begin, once the DPR is approved and contracts are awarded. The entire facility is expected to be developed in a single phase, they added.