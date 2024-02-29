Noida to set up power substations in 9 sectors to cater to power demand

The Noida authority is gearing up to set up power substations of 33/11 kilo volt (kV) of 2x10 MVA (mega volt amp) in the nine locations, including sectors 45, 75, 78, 145, and 155, among others, officials in the know of the matter said on Thursday. According to the information from the power discom Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), around ₹ 10-12 crore is spent in setting up a single substation and its capacity varies depending upon the area and the number of households it would cater to. (HT Photo)

They said work is currently going on to ramp up transmission facilities as power demand increases during the summer months. With the development and expansion of sectors under Noida authority, the power distribution network is also being expanded to cater to the increasing load, besides ensuring improved supply to residents of existing sectors, said officials.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said, “Looking at the increasing power demand and considering the problem of overloading, power substations have been planned at nine places—sectors 45, 75, 78, 145, 151, 155, 156, 162 and 164. E-tendering process for five Sectors (151, 155, 156, 162 and 164) has been initiated in the first phase and these five substations will be set up at a cost of ₹ 51 crore.”

Officials at Noida Authority informed that process of floating tenders for the remaining four sectors (45, 75, 78 and 145) will be taken up in the second phase. The upcoming power substations will cater to the high-rises developed in these sectors of Noida, they said.

According to the information from the power discom Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), around ₹10-12 crore is spent in setting up a single substation and its capacity varies depending upon the area and the number of households it would cater to.

“The power ramp-up by way of new power substations is aimed at decentralizing and distributing the existing load of substations. The move will ensure improved power supply to residents of Noida,” said Rajeev Mohan, chief engineer, Noida, PVVNL.

“There has been a steady rise in the population of Noida, especially in the 7x sectors over the last few years. The move to set up more substations will benefit residents,” said Noida resident Lalit Sharma.

Work on strengthening power infrastructure and increasing capacity of existing power transmission network, replacing transformers, etc, is to be carried out by PVVNL under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, in different areas of Noida. , said PVVNL officials.