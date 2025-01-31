Noida to use unused buildings to raise revenue

The Noida authority has decided to explore options to monetise vacant and unused infrastructure projects, officials said on Friday. Since these projects are lying unused owing to various reasons, including technical defects, it has been decided to explore options to generate revenue from such infra, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These unused projects include ₹243 crore multilevel parking in Sector 18 and a ₹158 crore bus terminal in Sector 82.

“These projects are lying unused owing to various reasons, including technical defects. Therefore, we have decided to explore options to generate revenue from such infra that was built after spending a lot of money,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Official said at the Sector 82 bus terminal, its ground floor will continue to serve as a bus depot, while upper floors will be leased out to a hospital or corporate office. Some hospitals have expressed interest, but no deals have been finalised yet, they said.

“We have made it clear that buses will continue to operate from the ground floor; so the hospital or company will need to make necessary arrangements,” said Lokesh M.

Currently, only five Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses operate from the terminal, to destinations such as Dadri, Pari Chowk, and Bulandshahr.

Built in 2021 on 7.5 acres near the Bhangel elevated road, the bus terminal was envisioned as an integrated commercial and transport hub with eight floors. It is designed to accommodate up to 40 buses and offers space for food courts, ATM kiosks, passenger accommodations, and a cyber cafe.

Initially, the Noida authority aimed to lease out commercial spaces to government offices and other businesses. But the plan did not yield expected results. In November 2024, the authority issued an expression of interest (EOI) to select a firm to optimise the terminal’s use.

The Sector 18 multilevel parking has a capacity for parking 3,000 vehicles. But it remains underutilised, with most of its floors often vacant.

It’s partly due to availability of surface parking and the presence of parking spaces at nearby malls and hotels. The distance from major shopping centres also contributes to its low occupancy, officials said.

Lokesh M said that the rooftop could be re-purposed for a

.