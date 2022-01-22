Noida traffic police develop integrated mechanism to check accidents, improve road safety

The Noida traffic police released a new integrated mechanism to check accidents and improve road safety in the district on Saturday.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said this new initiative integrates several police services. “When there is an accident, locals or the victim first dial 112 to inform the police. The Dial 112 vehicles, which swiftly reach accident spots, will now inform ambulances and fire tenders, whenever needed. The victims can also dial 108 for ambulances and 102 for fire services. The police team will also inform the traffic department and a team will reach the spot and photograph or videograph the spot and try to find the reason that led to the accident,” he said.

The traffic police will feed the data in the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) mobile app for analysis and possible solutions to the problems. The iRAD mobile application is an initiative of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), which aims to improve road safety across the country.

The DCP said that sometimes locals spot accidents and are the first responders. “But some people still hesitate to help accident victims fearing questioning by the police. We want to assure people that they will not be unnecessarily questioned,” he said.

Earlier, the government would reward good samaritans ₹2,000 for helping the victims during “golden hour”--the one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death. Saha said that in October last year, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) revised this amount to ₹5,000.

The police officer said the traffic department is also pasting reflective tapes at accident-prone areas for safety reasons. “This is important as fog reduces visibility during winter,” the DCP said.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s Dial 112 service comprises a fleet of 66 four-wheel police response vehicles (PRVs) and 60 two-wheelers to attend emergency calls. On average, PRVs reach the accident/crime spots in 6.09 minutes in urban areas and 7.58 minutes in rural areas in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district police department recorded 368 deaths due to 798 accidents last year as compared to 2020, when 380 people died in 740 accidents in the district. In 2021, 504 people were injured in these accidents while in 2020, 528 people were injured.