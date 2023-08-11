Noida traffic police announce traffic diversions for Independence Day

In view of the Independence Day rehearsals and Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, the Noida traffic police on Friday issued a traffic diversion advisory for heavy, medium, and light vehicles going towards Delhi, which said diversions will be in effect from Saturday to Sunday and from Monday to Tuesday. The traffic police also issued a traffic helpline number -- 9971009001-- for motorists to contact in case of any confusion or emergency. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The advisory said, “The entry of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light vehicles, going towards Delhi from Gautam Budh Nagar district will be restricted for security reasons.”

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “There will be restriction of commercial vehicles’ entry from 10pm Saturday till the completion of rehearsals on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, there will be traffic restrictions from 10pm Monday till the completion of Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, August 15,”

The vehicles involved in essential services will be exempted from restrictions,while other vehicles will be able to go towards their destinations through the following routes.

“Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light border will be able to take a U-turn from Chilla Red Light and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said the DCP Anil Kumar Yadav.

“Vehicles entering Delhi from DND Flyway will be able to take a U-turn from DND toll plaza and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and via Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” he said.

“Vehicles entering Delhi from Kalindi Kunj border will be diverted from the underpass crossing before the Yamuna river,” teh DCP said, adding that additional police force will be deployed at these points to guide commuters.

