 Noida: Two days on, cops have no leads on newborn's body found in dustbin
Noida: Two days on, cops have no leads on newborn's body found in dustbin

Noida: Two days on, cops have no leads on newborn’s body found in dustbin

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Feb 09, 2024 06:04 AM IST

On Tuesday around 2.30pm, a security guard of ATS One Hamlet spotted the body in the dustbin and alerted his senior, who later informed the police

Even after scanning the footage from nearly 50 CCTV cameras and questioning more than 30 people, the police have made no headway in the case of a newborn baby’s body found dumped in the dustbin of ATS One Hamlet Society on Tuesday, said senior officers involved with the investigation.

A team has been formed to identify the person who dumped the body in the dustbin. As of now, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras have been scanned, and more than 30 people have been questioned. (AFP/representational image)
A team has been formed to identify the person who dumped the body in the dustbin. As of now, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras have been scanned, and more than 30 people have been questioned. (AFP/representational image)

Vishal Gupta, investigating officer, Sector 82 police outpost in-charge, said, “On Tuesday around 2.30pm, a security guard of ATS One Hamlet spotted the body in the dustbin and alerted his senior, who later informed the police.”

“Prima facie, it is suspected that someone dumped the body about 24 hours prior to its discovery,” said Gupta adding that the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

“There were no injury marks on the body and the reason behind the baby’s death can be ascertained only once the autopsy reports come.” said Gupta.

“A team has been formed to identify the person who dumped the body in the dustbin. As of now, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras have been scanned, and more than 30 people have been questioned,” said an officer associated with the probe, adding that security guards and housekeeping staff of ATS One are being questioned.

No case has been registered, but police have taken up suo moto investigations, said the officer

