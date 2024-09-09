Noida woman duped of 1 crore in stock trading fraud group

Noida: A 30-year-old woman, a doctor by profession, in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹1 crore on the pretext of investing in share market after she joined a WhatsApp group for stock trading information and investment, police officers said on Sunday. The group admin provided the woman a weblink and asked her to download their application for stock market trading. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim woman, Trishla, who goes by a single name, is a resident of Sector 75, Noida, and works at a private hospital.

In her complaint filed at the cybercrime branch police station, Sector 36, Noida on Friday, Dr Trishla stated that on May 2 she was added to a WhatsApp group said to be related to share trading information and investment.

“The group admin provided her a link and asked her to download their application for stock market trading,” said Vijay Kumar Gautam, station house officer (SHO), cybercrime branch.

Initially, for a month, she observed the group in which a suspect posing as a professor used to share information regarding stocks and trading. And all members would discuss the stock fluctuations, she stated in her complaint.

After a few days, Trishla started investing a small amount and was allowed to withdraw the amount. “I gained confidence (about the group) and assumed that it was a real one. Gradually, I invested more, which gave me more benefit as shown in their application,” she said in her complaint.

“As per the suspect’s instructions, she invested around ₹1 crore in multiple transactions from June 2024 to August. When she decided to withdraw the profit of her invested amount, the suspects ignored her calls and messages,” the officer said.

Soon, Dr Trishla realised that she had fallen into a trap and approached the cybercrime branch police station.

“On her complaint, police registered a first information report and a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime branch police station. Further investigations are underway,” the SHO said.