Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida woman killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate

Noida woman killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate

noida news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 04:13 PM IST

24-year-old Deepika Tripathi was parking her vehicle in front of her office in Noida's Sector 96 on Sunday when she was hit by a speeding Jaguar.

Noida woman killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate. Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times
Noida woman killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate. Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk

A woman was killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate in Noida after it rammed into her two-wheeler and flew her to the air for a few seconds and landed on the road.

24-year-old Deepika Tripathi was parking her vehicle in front of her office in Noida's Sector 96 on Sunday when she was hit by a speeding Jaguar. The driver, Samuel Andrew Pyster, was reportedly racing another car. He escaped the site leaving his car behind, however, was arrested later.

Deepika worked as a receptionist at a realty firm where she joined three months back. Samuel reportedly came to Noida with some of his friends to have breakfast at Starbucks.

One of the guards in the office complex said the impact instantly broke the two-wheeler into pieces.

Deepika was immediately taken to a hospital in Sector 110 where she was declared dead on arrival. The police have arrested Pyster and seized his car upon a complaint

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
accident noida police
accident noida police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out