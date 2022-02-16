Noida: Work on 5.5km elevated road halted again for want of funds

The work on 5.5km elevated road project, which will provide seamless connectivity from Delhi’s Chilla border to the Noida expressway and help decongest the Delhi-Noida link road, has been halted again for want of funds.

The state government’s public works department (PWD) has not released any funds for this important project since the construction work started at the site in January 2019, said officials from the Noida authority on Tuesday.

“We will discuss this issue in our next board meeting and plan our future course of action,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

In March 2020 too, the authority had asked the staff to stop work on the elevated road due to a fund crisis. However, in October 2021, the authority restarted the work in the hopes that the PWD would start releasing funds for this project soon, the officials said.

“We started a communication with the PWD in this regard, but the agency is yet to release the funds or reply to our letters. As a result, we had to stop the work on the project,” said another authority official, requesting anonymity.

The authority officials said it will write to the PWD again seeking the release of funds for the project.

When asked about the issue, a PWD official, requesting anonymity, said, “This issue will be addressed once the elections in the state are over.”

As per the official plan, the PWD and the Noida authority have to share the project cost of ₹605 crore on a 50:50 ratio. So far, the Noida authority has spent ₹74 crore on the project.

The work on the elevated road to be built from the Chilla border to Noida’s Sector 94 had commenced on January 25, 2019, after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the project.

