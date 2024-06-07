 Noida: 22-yr-old dies after neighbour’s under construction roof crumbles - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
Noida: 22-yr-old dies after neighbour’s under construction roof crumbles

ByArun Singh
Jun 08, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The man, a resident of Bareilly, had arrived at his uncles’ two-storey house in Sector 63 locality barely a few hours ago in the evening in search of job

Noida: A 22-year-old man in Noida died after a roof and shuttering of an adjacent under construction building’s fifth floor came down upon him and his two maternal uncles following gusty winds on Thursday night while they were sleeping on their terrace due to hot weather, police said.

Hariom, the deceased, suffered fractures on his ribs as the debris fell on his chest since he was sleeping on the front part of the terrace. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Hariom, the deceased, suffered fractures on his ribs as the debris fell on his chest since he was sleeping on the front part of the terrace. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The man, a resident of Bareilly, had arrived at his uncles’ two-storey house in Sector 63 locality barely a few hours ago in the evening in search of job on Thursday, officers said.

“The deceased has been identified as Hariom, who goes by a single name, and is a resident of Barkhan village in Bareilly,” said station house officer (Sector 63) Avdhesh Pratap Singh.

“Hariom arrived in the evening at his 52-year-old maternal uncle Santosh’s home, located in Chotpur area of Noida’s Sector 63. He was staying overnight. Since Santosh works at a private company in Noida, he had assured Hariom of arranging a job for him in the city,” said SHO Singh.

“After their dinner, around 11.30 pm when Hariom along with his two maternal uncles Santosh, and Rajesh, 48, were sleeping on the terrace, an under constructed roof and shuttering of the adjacent building’s fifth storey collapsed on their terrace following gusty winds,” the officer added.

“Hariom had suffered fractures on his ribs as the debris fell on his chest since he was sleeping on the front part of the terrace. His uncles, who were sleeping on the back side of the terrace, also suffered some injuries,” said Singh.

As police received information about the incident on emergency helpline number 112, a team of Sector 63 police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital, where Hariom succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, officers said.

The condition of the deceased’s uncles remains stable at the hospital. They have suffered minor injuries, doctors and police said.

“A complaint has been received from the deceased’s family, and a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code will be registered against the building owner,” said SHO Singh, adding that further investigations are underway in the case.

Police did not identify the suspect building owner.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: 22-yr-old dies after neighbour’s under construction roof crumbles
