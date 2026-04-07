Noida: Ban on registries, map approvals for all ‘Sports City’ projects lifted

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday approved all requisite approvals for apartment registries, group housing building maps, revised master plan layouts and permissions regarding sports city projects in its board meeting, bringing relief to thousands of home-buyers stuck for the last five years. The move follows a Supreme Court order dated November 24, 2025, which approved a “comprehensive resolution” submitted by Noida regarding the Sports City Project being developed by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd at Plot SC-02, Sector 150. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move follows a Supreme Court order dated November 24, 2025, which approved a “comprehensive resolution” submitted by Noida regarding the Sports City Project being developed by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd at Plot SC-02, Sector 150.

Officials said the board has also lifted all bans imposed on the four sports cities – located in sectors 78, 79, 151 and 152 – apart from the SC-02 project.

The board also cancelled decisions taken in the 201st and 202nd board meetings in 2021 that had imposed a ban on registries and map approvals. That ban had caused distress not only to dozens of realtors but also to thousands of home-buyers who could not execute registries, failed to get possession of their flats and suffered financially over the last five years.

“Now the board has cancelled the decisions taken in the 201st and 202nd board meetings in 2021. We have decided to give all required approvals for the SC02 Sports City project in sector 150 in line with the Supreme Court orders. Apart from this, the ban has been lifted on all three other sports city projects. It means all kinds of bans are lifted as per the law to address the grievances of home-buyers and other stakeholders,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The resolution plan submitted by Lotus Green Constructions was accepted by Noida Authority with certain conditions. It outlines a roadmap for lifting the ban imposed in January 2021, granting a “zero period” waiver from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 and from January 18, 2021 until the revalidation of the revised Master Plan, along with an extension of time to complete construction.

Officials said the board has given developers three years to develop all sports facilities as per the law and five years to complete their realty projects in all four sports cities.

“We have approved the SC-02 plot sports city and registry will start immediately as the occupancy certificate is being issued as per the court order. Other developers in the remaining three sports cities will come forward with a plan and we will process their applications as per the law,” said Karunesh.

Under the Sports City housing scheme, developers were supposed to develop world-class sports facilities on 70% of the total allotted area, with the remaining 30% used for housing projects. The Noida authority, which allotted the land under the scheme between 2011 and 2014, banned the issuance of occupancy certificates, building map approvals and flat registrations in 2021 on the grounds that developers had built housing projects but not developed the sports facilities.

Officials said around 60 realty firms including Tata, Godrej, Lotus Greens and others had projects stuck in just the SC02 project in Sector 150 alone. Many more developers have projects stuck in the other three sports cities.

Dinesh Gupta, president of CREDAI’s western UP chapter, welcomed the decision. “After the board decision, all stakeholders including 8,000 home-buyers awaiting registration, 10,000 new home-buyers and the developers will get relief. The best part is that we will get additional time to build projects and sports facilities, including a zero period for when work was disrupted. The board has given three years to develop sports facilities and five years to build housing projects, which is a practical decision.”

A spokesperson for Lotus Green said the company would coordinate with the Noida authority for further process as per the court order and board provisions. “We are happy that the board has finally taken a decision to pave the way for the map approval and other permissions so that the realtors can deliver the apartments to aggrieved home-buyers and also facilitate the registries in the completed housing societies… We will develop world-class sports facilities and deliver state-of-the-art services in our ultra luxury housing projects and sports infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.