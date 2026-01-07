Noida: E-double-deckers from Botanical Garden to Pari Chowk soon

Noida: The first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus from Botanical Garden in Noida to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida via Gaur Chowk, will soon start operating in the city by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), officials said on Tuesday. The first double-decker bus was parked at the Noida UPSRTC bus depot, and officials said, earlier it was in service during the Kumbh mela that took place in Prayagraj last year. (HT Photo)

Three more double-decker buses will be added to the fleet later to improve connectivity and reduce dependence on public transport, they said, adding that the timing and fare structure for the service are yet to be decided.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with a private bus company to run electric double-decker buses in Noida. The maintenance will be carried out by the private company, while UPSRTC will operate them,” a senior UPSRTC official told HT, requesting anonymity.

The maintenance yard, including facilities such as a washing unit, will be set up soon on the UPSRTC Noida depot campus, said officials.

The first double-decker bus was parked at the Noida UPSRTC bus depot, and officials said, earlier it was in service during the Kumbh mela that took place in Prayagraj last year.

“A total of 20 similar buses were in service during the Kumbh. All these buses were sent to different districts to boost public transport. As of now, Noida has received one bus; later, more buses will be added for other routes,” said the UPSRTC official cited above.

UP transport minister Daya Shankar Singh during an interaction with local RWA members in Noida last week said that the roadways would start a double-decker air-conditioned bus service in a few days.

Confirming the development, UPSRTC (Gautam Budh Nagar) regional manager Manoj Kumar Singh, said, “The process is underway to boost bus services in Noida.”

Currently, the UPSRTC Noida depot operates 188 CNG buses linking Noida with neighbouring districts, including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Agra and Aligarh, apart from long-distance services to Lucknow and Dehradun. For a long time, residents have been demanding a dedicated city bus service in Noida.