Noida: Traffic police fines car owner 55,000 for stunt in moving vehicle

The Noida traffic police issued an e-fine of ₹55,000 to the owner of a Hyundai120 car after a video of a man performing stunts in the vehicle on the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway was widely shared on social media platforms, traffic police officers said on Thursday. According to traffic police, the red Hyundai i-20 with tinted glasses was involved in dangerous driving on the expressway. (HT Photo)

In the 17-second video, the driver could be seen driving in a zigzag manner, hindering the movement of other vehicles. He would then speed for a bit and apply the brakes suddenly to take a U-turn on the expressway. A few motorists captured the stunts on their mobile phones and shared it on social media.

“We took cognisance of the video that surfaced on social media and issued a fine of ₹55,000 to the car owner for rash driving, faulty number plate, tinted glasses, driving without insurance, and disobedience of any direction lawfully given by the authority under Section 179 (1) of the MV Act 1988,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

“Efforts are also underway to seize the car,” he said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained when the video was recorded.

This is not the first such incident of rash driving in Noida. Last week, Noida police arrested a person for rash driving and also issued him a fine of ₹35,000 after a video of stunt driving outside a private university in Noida’s Sector 125 was shared on social media. The police arrested the errant driver, Prince Mavi, 25, from his Hari Nagar residence in Delhi, and also seized his black Mahindra Thar.