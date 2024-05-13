Non-bailable warrant against AAP MLA, his son for assaulting petrol pump staffer

The Surajpur court in Greater Noida on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, his son Anas Khan, and their accomplice Abu Bakr in an alleged case of assaulting a petrol pump staffer in Noida last week over which the three were booked by the Noida police. The Noida police on Monday also arrested an aide of Anas -- Iqrar Ahmed (50), who had allegedly accompanied the suspects at the petrol pump. (HT Photo)

The Noida police on Monday also arrested an aide of Anas -- Iqrar Ahmed (50), who had allegedly accompanied the suspects at the petrol pump. His name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) filed on May 7 at the Phase 1 police station in Noida but officials said that he was later identified, traced and arrested from Kalindi Kunj on Monday.

Amanatullah was the only person mentioned by name in the FIR. His son was mentioned as “unidentified son of MLA Amantullah Khan” while others accused in the case were mentioned as “others in two cars”, according to the FIR.

“Ahmed, who is originally from district Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. He was accompanying the legislator’s son, along with Bakr, at the petrol pump in Sector 95 when the incident happened,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

The Noida police had appealed the court for issuing the NBW against the absconding suspects in the case, said the officer.

“MLA Khan, his son and his son’s friend Abu Bakr have been absconding since the alleged incident on May 7. The Noida police has now procured an NBW against the three which was issued on Monday. Police teams have been deployed to nab the suspects,” said Mishra.

HT had earlier reported that police had searched the residence of the MLA in Okhla, Delhi to look for the suspects but they were not found there.

On May 7, Khan and his son were booked by the Noida police for allegedly threatening and beating up a staff at a petrol pump in Sector 95, Noida. CCTV footage of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Police initially filed charges under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief).

Later, additional charges were added in the case including section 147 (related to rioting), 149 (related to unlawful assembly), 452 (related to trespassing), 307 (related to attempt to murder), 394 (related to causing hurt during robbery), 34 (related to an act done by several persons with a common objective) and under the provisions of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.