NTPC to run hydrogen-fuelled buses in Yeida region

Hydrogen-powered buses operated by the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) will soon ferry passengers between Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced on Tuesday.

The service – under which four 45-seater luxury air-conditioned buses will run under a three-year pilot project – will be the first hydrogen fuel-based public transport initiative in the National Capital Region, officials said. To be sure, NTPC already operates a hydrogen bus initiative in Leh-Ladakh.

Yeida CEO and Noida International Airport Ltd chief executive RK Singh said the first two buses are ready, with the remaining two expected within days.

“The service will start the day airport operations begin, and will be opened to the public by mid-November. This is a pollution-free and innovative mode of commute, and the first of its kind in Delhi-NCR,” Singh said. “These buses emit no harmful gases and have the potential to address vehicular pollution issues in the region.”

Officials said the buses will use hydrogen fuel cell technology, generating electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen from the air, producing only water vapour as emission.

Each bus will have a range of about 600 kilometres per refill, ensuring longer operations without frequent refuelling stops, officials said.

NTPC will handle hydrogen production, refuelling, and maintenance, while Yeida will provide drivers and conductors. The hydrogen will be produced at NTPC’s Dadri power plant in Greater Noida, where water will be split into hydrogen and oxygen using electrolysis.

The hydrogen will then be compressed and stored in cylinders for use at a dedicated refuelling station, officials said.

According to Yeida’s additional CEO Nagendra Pratap, the project aims to test the real-world performance, cost-effectiveness, and infrastructure needs of zero-emission hydrogen transport in an urban-industrial setting. “This pilot supports India’s clean energy transition and will help reduce vehicular pollution in densely populated regions like Noida and Greater Noida,” Pratap said.

If successful, the hydrogen buses could eventually replace diesel-run models, offering a quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable option for commuters and industrial workers in the Yeida region. “We will phase out old and diesel-run buses slowly if this works out well. As of now, we will continue to run diesel-run buses too to serve the public,” he informed.

The initiative aligns with the Uttar Pradesh government’s broader efforts to modernise public transport and promote alternative fuel technologies ahead of the airport’s opening. Yeida also plans to introduce 100 electric buses as part of the 500 approved for Gautam Budh Nagar, enhancing connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida, and the airport.

Officials said that all vehicles operating within the airport premises will be electric. Agreements have been signed with service providers to run electric cabs for passengers, and dedicated spaces have been earmarked for charging infrastructure. “The vision is to make the airport and its surrounding region a model of sustainable, future-ready urban development,” said Pratap.