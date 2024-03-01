Operations to be suspended over weekend on Gzb RRTS for integration with new stretch

Safety inspections are in the final stages on the 17km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) section from Duhai to Modinagar (north) and sources in the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, said the section may get operational by next week. The entire RRTS network spans 82km between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, and it is likely to be ready by June 2025. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said passenger operations on the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad, from Sahibabad to Duhai, will remain suspended for integration purposes.

The NCRTC on Thursday said the Meerut (south) station has work pending on it and it may not be included in the section that is slated for opening. For now, the NCRTC is focussing on a 17km section excluding the Meerut (south) station.

This under trial 17km section has three RRTS stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

Earlier, another 17km priority section was made operational on October 20, 2023, and has five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

“The safety inspections on the 17km section from Duhai to Modinagar (north) are going on and in final stages. . This will be the last suspension of operations,” said a spokesperson of NCRTC.

The officials familiar with the development said with the safety inspections in the final stages, the agency may soon invite, probably by next week, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for final safety clearances and approval.

“During the safety inspections, the various aspects of tracks, signalling and rolling stocks are getting inspected on the 17km section and it will be integrated with the 17km priority section. Once the corridor is opened, commuters can travel on 34km of RRTS network,” the spokesperson said.

The sources said the work is being expedited for the 17km section from Duhai to Modinagar (north) as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and this section may be inaugurated by next week to evade the model code of conduct.

The entire RRTS network spans 82km between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and is likely to be ready by June 2025. The project is estimated to cost about ₹30,274 crore and the four-station stretch in Delhi will be the last to be made operational.