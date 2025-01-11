Over 100 families at Greater Noida society await legal power connections

Greater Noida West’s Krishna Homes Apartment, located in Jalpura area has been grappling with severe electricity issues for over a year, leaving over 100 families helpless and concerned about their safety. The firm, however, clarified that they have already obtained the no objection certificate from authorities and setting up of power infrastructure is underway. (HT Photo)

The society, comprising 120 flats and housing around 400 residents, relies on illegally procured electricity as arranged by Gaurik Green Homes Private Limited, the builder.

Despite paying hefty amounts for power connections during the handover, residents allege that the builder has failed to provide legal power connections, leading to unsafe and unreliable power arrangements.

The firm, however, clarified that they have already obtained the no objection certificate from authorities and setting up of power infrastructure is underway.

Residents claim that the builder collected money for power connections during the handover but proper legal connections were never arranged.

“We moved into our flats in October 2023 after completing all legal formalities, including registration. The builder charged ₹35,000 per flat for a legitimate power connection and promised that meters’ installation. But the builder has been hooking up power cables and supplying electricity illegally instead of arranging proper connections,” said Amartya Sinha, who owns a 3BHK in the housing society.

Residents claimed to have approached the Greater Noida authority and local MP Dr Mahesh Sharma for help but to no avail.

“In August 2024, we were assured by the MP that an NOC (no objection certificate) would be issued by Greater Noida authority to enable NPCL (Noida Power Company Limited) to provide legitimate electricity connections. However, it is yet to happen,” Sinha added.

Dilip Sharma, another resident, said: “It’s been over a year and we are still dealing with these issues. Despite raising complaints with authorities and even the MP, nothing has changed. We are left with no choice but to rely on illegal electricity connections.”

“I paid ₹36 lakh for a 3 BHK flat, and now I feel helpless. This is not the quality of life we were promised when we invested,” he added.

Greater Noida authority, however, claims Jalpura falls out of its jurisdiction area. “We do not have the authority to issue an NOC for any project in that area,” said a GNIDA official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, NPCL officials said that the builder is yet to procure an NOC from the Greater Noida authority for the establishment. “We give connections only when we receive the NOC for electrical connection from the authority. The authority never gives NOC to illegal setups like this one. Legitimate connection will only be provided once GNIDA (Greater Noida authority) issues an NOC to the builder,” said Manoj Jhan, spokesperson, NPCL.

Residents want official measures be undertaken to resolve the issue and hold the builder accountable for illegal practices.

“We are committed to taking strict legal action against any builder or individual found to be involved in illegal electricity connections,” said Jha.

In response, Devraj Bhushan, director of the builder firm, said: “All the required formalities were completed. But in March 2024, a dispute arose between the authority and some unidentified individuals over a fraud involving government land in Bisrakh. Thus, orders were issued preventing the granting of power connections to builders. It caused disruptions. But we managed to provide electricity to the establishment by arranging two diesel generator sets last summer, paying a monthly rent of ₹45,000.”

“We have been paying electricity bills. How is it possible that we are accused of power theft without the discom’s knowledge? Moreover, the NOC has already been procured. But setting up power infrastructure, including transformers and electricity poles, is a lengthy process and is ongoing,” he added.