Over 20 vehicles pile up on Delhi Meerut Expressway due to poor visibility

Poor visibility near the Masuri stretch on the Delhi Meerut Expressway led about two dozen vehicles, including cars, to pile up on Friday morning. Police said that though vehicles were damaged, no passenger sustained any serious injuries.

The incident took place when several cars were moving to Ghaziabad around 8.30am on Friday. Police said thick fog engulfed the expressway and the cars on front applied brakes to slow down.

“As the vehicles ahead slowed down, those coming from behind also applied brakes but one by one hit the vehicles in front. This way, about two dozen cars piled up but no passenger suffered any serious injury. The vehicles were damaged and police provided assistance,” said Yogendra Singh, station house officer of Masuri police station.

“The vehicles piled up as the visibility on the stretch was very poor and people faced problems while driving. No one registered any complaint,” he added.

Officials of the UP Pollution Control Board said the poor visibility was the result of thick smoke arising from the bursting of crackers and stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

“It is likely that the conditions will improve by the evening of November 7, once more pollutants are dispersed. This will happen when wind speed increases,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the expressway has indicators to assist drivers during foggy conditions.

“Recently, we also installed delineator to guide drivers during the night and foggy conditions but about 80 of these were stolen by unidentified persons. The delineators were especially put up at the Dasna/Masuri stretch of the expressway as it generally experiences foggy conditions during winter,” said Mudit Garg, project director of NHAI.