Over 8,000 policemen to be on poll duty in GB Nagar

Apart from over 4,000 police personnel from the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate, over 4,000 personnel from other Uttar Pradesh districts will also be deployed on poll duty in the district, said election officials, adding that the additional force will arrive in the district on April 20. Noida Police along with Border Security Force personnel during a flag march in the view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Sector 31, in Noida on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Gautam Buddh Nagar (GBN) district goes to polls on April 26.

Of the 4,463 local police personnel to be deployed, 706 will be officers of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector.

Besides them, 4,584 personnel from outside the district will also be pressed into duty. These include 20 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three companies of provincial armed constabulary, each comprising 120-150 personnel.

District police commissioner Laxmi Singh and joint commissioner Babloo Kumar held a meeting with all liaison officers on Friday.

“The officers were instructed to make adequate accommodation and food arrangements for the additional police force that will be deployed in the district for poll duty,” said Kumar.

Officials said 49 schools in the district will be used to accommodate the additional police officers.

Officials said the district will have 641 polling centres, of which 200 will be in Noida, 240 in Dadri and 201 in Jewar. The total number of polling stations is 1,852, of which 747 are in Noida, 707 in Dadri and 398 in Jewar.

“A total of 51 polling stations have been identified as critical, of which 50 have vulnerable and sensitive population and one has less than 10% voting statistics,” said Singh.

Singh said the three assembly constituencies of Dadri, Noida and Jewar have been divided into 26 zones and 120 sectors for ease of policing. Noida has 10 zones and 36 sectors, Dadri has 10 zones and 42 sectors and Jewar has six zones and 42 sectors.

In terms of policing at borders, joint commissioner Kumar said, “24 interstate barriers, 26 interdistrict barriers and 26 pickets have been made for intensified checking.”

A total of 52 quick response teams have been formed for polling day. Each assembly will also have a flying squad and permanent surveillance team for round-the-clock monitoring.

Singh also announced that ever since the implementation of the model code of conduct, 215 illegal weapons, 250 cartridges, 6,793 litres of illegal liquor and 321.81 kilos of illegal drugs have been recovered, and action has been taken against 567 people.

A total of 9,293 licensed weapons have been deposited and 191 non-bailable warrants have been disposed of. More than ₹66 lakh in cash has been recovered checking, she said.

As per the protocols, a total of 26 police mobile vans will be deployed in the district on voting day.