Overcharging costs 40 liquor vendors 30 lakh in Noida

The Noida excise department has fined at least 40 liquor shop license holders between 1 April 2023 to February 14, 2024 for violating excise Act rules and overcharging customers, the department’s officials said on Thursday. The measure, earning the excise department a total ₹ 30 lakh as fine, came following complaints that the salesmen at government liquor shops were extra-charging the consumers, excise officials said. (PTI/HT Archive)

Time and again, Noida residents have pointed out liquor bottles being sold for a price higher than their maximum retail price (MRP).

According to Subodh Kumar, district excise officer (DEO), selling liquor at a higher price than their MRP violates excise rules, attracting a fine of ₹75,000 on the license holder while the salesman caught selling the bottles at over the price rates is booked by the department.

“The excise department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards overrating. In the ongoing financial year, between April 1, 2023 to February 14, 2024, as many as 23 salesmen have been sent to jail for overrating liquor prices,” he said.

On the other hand, 40 liquor shop license holders have been fined by the department for overcharging, with each one of them fined ₹75,000.

He said the maximum number of complaints regarding overcharging arise during summer.

“In summers, several liquor shops start charging customers for keeping the drink cold, which also amounts to violation of the excise act… If the complaint about overrating turns out true, action is taken against the salesperson as well as the license holder of the shop,” said Kumar.

The officer shared that the district has 25 model shops, 141 IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) shops and 140 beer shops.

“In case a person wants to raise a complaint with the excise department regarding overcharging at liquor shops, they can report it to toll free number 14405 or on 9454466019,” the DEO added.