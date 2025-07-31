Panchayat poll prep: Reservation process begins in GB Nagar

The process of delimitation and reservation of gram panchayat, kshetra panchayat, and zila panchayat electoral areas for the 2026 general Panchayat elections has commenced in Gautam Budh Nagar, district officials said on Wednesday. (Representative image) According to the district’s schedule, recommendations for gram panchayat members were due by July 22, followed by a tentative publication of lists between July 23 and 28. (HT Archive)

The move follows administrative instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government via an order dated July 15, 2025, and formalised through a directive from the district magistrate’s office on July 28. The action is being carried out under Section 3 of the Panchayati Raj Act, 2005, with the Panchayati Raj department granting approval to initiate the final phase of the exercise.

The delimitation and reservation process is based on the 2011 Census population figures, in accordance with state government orders issued on February 6, 2015, and November 6, 2020. The procedure will mirror the principles followed by the Delimitation Commission of India for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

“A district-level committee, comprising the chief development officer, additional district officer (panchayat), and district panchayati raj officer, has been formed to ensure timely and transparent execution of the exercise,” stated the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate’s office.

According to the district’s schedule, recommendations for gram panchayat members were due by July 22, followed by a tentative publication of lists between July 23 and 28. Public objections are being accepted from July 29 to August 2 and will be reviewed from August 3 to 5. The final list is set to be published between August 6 and 10.

Officials have been instructed to adhere strictly to the timeline.